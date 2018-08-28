Search

Advanced search

‘What we did will not be forgotten’: veterans reflect at Remembrance service

PUBLISHED: 17:03 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:04 14 November 2018

The Remembrance service held at the Boundary pub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Remembrance service held at the Boundary pub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Normandy veterans from Norfolk felt their sacrifice would be remembered forever as they reflected upon a surprise remembrance service to honour them.

Speaking at a surprise event in Norwich Jack Woods, who served with the 9th Battalion Royal Tank Regiment and stormed the beach on D-Day in 1944, said 2018 - the centenary of the end of the First World War - was particularly poignant.

Mr Woods, 94, said: “This year the Remembrance Day celebrations feel really special. It reminds us that what we did will not be forgotten for years and years to come. It makes us feel like we are respected and that people care about what we did, it’s amazing.”

Mr Woods was just one of those at an event held at the Boundary pub in Norwich’s Mile Cross which included hymns and bible passages. It complete with a lone piper and vicar Mandy Bishop, Rector of Flegg Group Ormesby Benefice, leading the service.

Jonathon Childs, pictured below, landlord at the Boundary, said: “We organised this event today as a lot of the Normandy beach veterans are in their 90s and quite old, for them to go to the big remembrance parades in their local areas is very hard.

Jonathon Childs, landlord, who organised the Remembrance service at the Boundary pub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJonathon Childs, landlord, who organised the Remembrance service at the Boundary pub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Sometimes the services can be too long meaning the veterans could get cold or they might end up needing the bathroom.

“We have the pleasure of them coming here for a meeting every month anyway, so we thought it would be great to surprise them as a way of saying thank you and a mark of respect for people that made the ultimate sacrifice and others that survived.”

After the service everybody in attendance enjoyed drinks food and cake supplied by the pub.

Mr Woods, who lives in Norwich, added: “When we arrived we could see that something was going on, we were shocked once we realised what [Mr Childs] had done for us. What a man.”

Standards at the Remembrance service held at the Boundary pub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYStandards at the Remembrance service held at the Boundary pub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Soldiers and sailors from the Royal Air Force, Navy and Army were in attendance, along with children from the Girl Guides and Scouts.

Mr Childs said: “I thought it was important for children that are part of the Cubs and Scouts to come to the service so that they could meet the veterans. It’s all about interaction and getting the older and younger generations to meet.”

Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Video Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

Live WATCH: Carrow Road calling at 6pm! The PinkUn Show #156 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City U23s clash

The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Updated A47 reopens between Easton and Honingham after lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturns

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast