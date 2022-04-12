Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties

Breaking

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are to be fined for breaches of Covid regulations - Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are to be fined by police for attending parties in lockdown.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are among the people to be fined by the Metropolitan Police, which is investigating gatherings at Downing Street that breached the Covid regulations.

A Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are to be issued fixed penalty notices (FPNs).

The spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

More than 50 fines have been issued over the 'partygate' probe so far.

Scotland Yard said it was “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed”, with the possibility of more fines to come.

The identities of people issued with FPNs have not been disclosed publicly by the Met, nor the event a fine relates to.

However, Downing Street had previously confirmed it would reveal if Mr Johnson had been fined.

