Town’s Boots store reduces opening times

A Boots store in a Norfolk town has reduced its opening times in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boots on Wales Court in Downham Market now has temporary opening times and will be closed daily between 1pm to 2pm until further notice.

Vicky Scott, store manager at the Downham Market shop, announced the decision on Facebook.

She said: “This is to allow for staff breaks and the cleaning of our counter areas and key contact points.

“At times we may need to close early to enable us to safely dispense the huge volumes of prescriptions we are receiving. This will be no earlier than 4pm.”

“We are currently in unprecedented circumstances, my team members are working hard to remain safe, attend work so that we can provide vital services to the community.

“We appreciate your support and understanding at this time.”

The store manager said they have marked the store floor with hazard tape to ensure two meter distancing.

She added: “This is to keep both patients and staff safe whilst queuing for medicine or to pay for goods please can we ask where possible you adhere to this keeping a distance as near as possible to two meters away from other patients and staff.

“Please do not enter the pharmacy if you have any symptoms of the covid -19 virus.”