Writer donating proceeds from new children's book to Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:08 PM December 9, 2020   
Megan Wain-Smith from Taverham, is donating 25pc of the profits from her new book, Elvena and the Wolf.

As a teenager she helped plant a tree near Priscilla Bacon Lodge with the trailblazer who led the original fundraiser for the Norwich hospice in the 1970s.

And several decades later from her meeting with the late Priscilla Bacon. Lady Bacon of Raveningham Hall, Megan Wain-Smith, 76, is donating 25pc of all sales of her first published book - Elvena and the Wolf - to the £12.5m Priscilla Bacon Hospice fundraising campaign.

The appeal, backed by this paper, was launched in February 2019 to fundraise for a new hospice to replace the Unthank Road base with a state-of-the-art hospice next to the Norfolk and Norwich University and has raised more than £7m.

Mrs Wain-Smith, from Lloyd Road in Taverham, who is a member of the Wymondham Writing Circle took two years to write her children's adventure book, for nine-12-year-olds, which was published late last year by Norwich-based Smokehouse Press.

The grandmother, who grew up in Tacolneston, near Wymondham, wanted to donate the money to the appeal after visiting the lodge a few years ago with a singing group.

She said: "It had a lovely atmosphere, was warm and calm. Everyone seemed happy. There was something about that place that struck me."

The former telephonist and care worker recruitment firm founder added getting her first book published was a lifelong dream.

Mrs Wain-Smith added: "I had my head in a book as a child all the time or was scribbling away. It was all about adventures. I longed to be the people in those books. Nothing happened in Talcolneston in those days."

Her favourite stories were Famous Five and Secret Seven by Enid Blyton and as a child she also read Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights and Little Women.

The book is based on caves around Dovedale in Derbyshire and centres around a 12-year-old girl called Elvena who saves a wolf cub. The pair go on adventures in different time periods.

Mrs Wain-Smith said to aspiring authors: "It is not easy but if you stick at things it will come. Don't give up. If I can do it anyone can."

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: “We are grateful to Megan. It is amazing to see the variety of ways in which the community supports our campaign."

The book costs £7 and can be bought from www.smokehousepress.co.uk

To donate to the appeal visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/3pounds 

