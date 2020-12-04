Free tickets for stunning Christmas carol service at Norwich Cathedral

Published: 1:35 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 1:43 PM December 4, 2020

This Christmas all are welcome to join in with a carol singalong full of festive favourites in the stunning surrounds of Norwich Cathedral’s Cloister.

With Government guidance now allowing singing outside, the Cathedral will host a new festive event in the Cloister in association with the Eastern Daily Press.

Carols in the Cloister will take place on Saturday December, 12 and Saturday December, 19 at 2pm and 3.30pm.

These 30-minute events for all the family will see the Master of Music Ashley Grote and some of the Cathedral’s choristers and members of the chamber choir lead the singing of popular carols including Away In A Manger, Silent Night and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "I'm really proud that we're able to work with Norwich Cathedral to supports Carols in the Cloisters.

"Our usual Festival of Carols clearly wasn't possible this year, but this will be a more than fitting replacement, in a covid-safe environment. A perfect way to get families to think about the true meaning of Christmas and raise money for charity as the same time."

As well as aiming to get everyone into the festive spirit, the events also hope to raise funds for three excellent causes - Christian Aid, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and The Trussell Trust.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “It’s such a delight that we will all be allowed to join in with the singing of Carols and to be together in the beautiful space of the Cloister Garth – we hope that you will come along and enjoy this unique experience”.

Master of Music Ashley Grote said: “With congregations unable to sing together inside the Cathedral this Christmas, I hope that these outdoor carol singing events will provide people with a much-needed opportunity to raise their voices and lift their spirits."

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance as numbers are limited due to current coronavirus restrictions. Click here to book them.