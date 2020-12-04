Free tickets for stunning Christmas carol service at Norwich Cathedral
- Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith
This Christmas all are welcome to join in with a carol singalong full of festive favourites in the stunning surrounds of Norwich Cathedral’s Cloister.
With Government guidance now allowing singing outside, the Cathedral will host a new festive event in the Cloister in association with the Eastern Daily Press.
Carols in the Cloister will take place on Saturday December, 12 and Saturday December, 19 at 2pm and 3.30pm.
These 30-minute events for all the family will see the Master of Music Ashley Grote and some of the Cathedral’s choristers and members of the chamber choir lead the singing of popular carols including Away In A Manger, Silent Night and O Little Town of Bethlehem.
David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "I'm really proud that we're able to work with Norwich Cathedral to supports Carols in the Cloisters.
You may also want to watch:
"Our usual Festival of Carols clearly wasn't possible this year, but this will be a more than fitting replacement, in a covid-safe environment. A perfect way to get families to think about the true meaning of Christmas and raise money for charity as the same time."
As well as aiming to get everyone into the festive spirit, the events also hope to raise funds for three excellent causes - Christian Aid, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and The Trussell Trust.
Most Read
- 1 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
- 2 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
- 3 Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village
- 4 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
- 5 Revealed: Coronavirus vaccine hubs in Norfolk
- 6 Heavy rain prompts flood warnings as first snow forecast to fall
- 7 Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry
- 8 'Don't bend rules' warning to Christmas revellers
- 9 Saver menus and pizzas - how pubs are opening under 'substantial meal' rule
- 10 Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come
The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “It’s such a delight that we will all be allowed to join in with the singing of Carols and to be together in the beautiful space of the Cloister Garth – we hope that you will come along and enjoy this unique experience”.
Master of Music Ashley Grote said: “With congregations unable to sing together inside the Cathedral this Christmas, I hope that these outdoor carol singing events will provide people with a much-needed opportunity to raise their voices and lift their spirits."
Tickets are free but must be booked in advance as numbers are limited due to current coronavirus restrictions. Click here to book them.