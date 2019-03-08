Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Bar allowed to open beer garden late, after plea to close it early is rejected

PUBLISHED: 16:18 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 25 March 2019

Bond in Norwich, on Tombland. Photo: Google

Bond in Norwich, on Tombland. Photo: Google

Archant

A cocktail bar in the city centre will be able to keep its beer garden open late, after councillors rejected a plea to close it early.

A licence review at Bond, in Tombland, was triggered by a nearby homeowner who said loud music and noise from its beer garden meant they were unable to sleep.

On Monday, at a meeting of Norwich City Council’s licensing sub-committee, Toby Matthews, who lives in nearby St Cuthberts House, asked councillors to require the bar to close its beer garden at 11pm or midnight, instead of 2am.

He said while it was his application, he was sharing the sentiments of other residents, and said communication between him and Bond had been “one-sided”.

“There are flats full of ordinary working men and women who need to get up to go to work and make this fine city even finer,” he said.

He said was dreading summer and the “raucous parties” it would bring.

But Josef Cannon, legal representation for Bond, said the team did not recognise that description of the venue, saying it was a cocktail bar rather than a nightclub.

“The outdoor area is a really important and popular part of Bond’s offer,” he said. “The outside space is vital. If you do go with the suggestion that it should be shut at 11pm that will have a very serious impact on the viability of Bond.

“All that said, we are keen to be a good neighbour. We do take what is said seriously and it is shame we have got to this point.”

He said there were no outdoor speakers, but there were signs advising customers to be respectful, automatically closing doors and a “responsible” team at the helm.

Bond, which opened in 2015, is surrounded by several other venues, including Bar 11 and CopaCubana.

The meeting also heard from Ann Page, who lives on nearby Princes Street. She said having “good neighbourliness” on both sides was key.

The committee said it would not close the beer garden early, but would introduce a condition that required Bond to comply with a new noise management policy and dispersal policy. It must not amend the policy without first consulting the council’s environmental health team.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Mother’s Day anguish: Pub announces closure and cancels bookings

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Mother’s Day anguish: Pub announces closure and cancels bookings

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Paddy Davitt: Spying, pink walls and the coach driver’s revenge. The drama within the drama binding Farke, Bielsa and Wilder

Daniel Farke has defied expectations to get Norwich City in the promotion shake up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

NHS nurses offer sun safety lessons to Norfolk schools

Kelly Almand-Chinn, skin cancer clinical nurse specialist. Picture: NNUH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists