‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark Archant

A bomb disposal team was called to a seaside golf course after the discovery of a wartime device on the fairway.

At around midday on Monday July 20, the police and Royal Logistical Corps Bomb Disposal Team were scrambled to the Royal Cromer Golf Club after a mortar bomb was unearthed on the course.

The explosive was discovered while ground keepers were doing some maintenance work between the seventh and 12th fairways.

Upon their arrival the RLC team removed the bomb from the fairway and took it to the practice ground where it was safely detonated at around 4.45pm.

Jamie Collyer, bar manager at the Royal Cromer Golf Club, said: “They were just doing some maintenance work, they were digging and found part of it.

“People on the course, told me [the explosion] was really, really loud,” he said.

On social media people described hearing a “huge explosion” coming from the direction of the golf course.