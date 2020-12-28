Why a bomb disposal van was seen in Norwich

Published: 3:08 PM December 28, 2020

Police and the bomb squad were seen at a property in Sprowston Road - Credit: Alison Derry

A bomb disposal team was sent to a Norwich home as a precaution after police discovered a suspicious object during a search of it.

On Sunday, December 27, officers from Norfolk Constabulary were conducting a search of a property on Sprowston Road where they discovered a suspicious object in the home.

Officers alerted the army to the discovery, which saw a bomb disposal van sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the house was being searched in connection with a separate ongoing incident, which had seen a person arrested and taken into custody.

A bomb disposal team attended the scene and confirmed the object was not dangerous.

An Army spokesman said: “A bomb disposal team from Colchester Garrison supported Norfolk Constabulary officers searching a house in Sprowston Road, Norwich, on Sunday, December 27."

No homes were evacuated during the incident and no cordon was needed.