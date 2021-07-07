Video
Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
- Credit: Sarah Patterson
If face paint has been a common sight among football fans during Euro 2020, then covering your whole upper body is another level entirely.
That's what professional face and body painter Sarah Patterson, from Harleston, did when she decided to test an idea with her friend.
As well as being a creative way to cheer on England for their semi-final clash with Denmark, painting an England shirt on friend Lyndzi Harding was an ideal way to practice her skills.
Ms Patterson, who showcases her skills on Instagram account @sarahpbodyart, said: "I haven't been able to work since March 2020. The work has started to come in slowly now but it's still an ongoing thing. It's so nice to be able to paint things again, and do something a bit different to the usual.
"Lyndzi wanted to get outside of her comfort zone. She was a bit nervous to begin with but she wanted to do something to empower herself and boost her body confidence."
