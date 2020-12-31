Body of missing man found in field

Published: 3:53 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 4:05 PM December 31, 2020

The body of Anthony Hibble, from Thetford, has been found in a field in Tibenham, south Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The body of a man in his 30s who was reported missing has been found, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a field close to Low Road in Tibenham, south Norfolk, at around 12.40pm on Thursday (December 31) afternoon.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the man is believed to be Anthony Hibble, from Thetford, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old had last been seen at Nessa Close, Thetford, and was assumed to be driving a Mercedes CLS.

Mr Hibble's next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the identity of the man and cause of death.

It is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.