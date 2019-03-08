Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Body of missing man found at airfield

PUBLISHED: 14:38 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 24 October 2019

Steven Hill. Photo: Police

Steven Hill. Photo: Police

Archant

The body of a man who had been missing for three days has been discovered in Binham, near Fakenham.

Officers were called to an area of Binham Airfield just before 9.30am on Thursday, October 24.

Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the man is believed to be Steven Hill, who was reported missing on Monday, October 21.

His family has been informed.

Mr Hill's death is not believed to be suspicious.

Most Read

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

‘A little bit boring’: Residents react to unhappy statistic

Lucy's chips, Norwich Market. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Body of missing man found at airfield

Steven Hill. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists