Body of missing man found at airfield
PUBLISHED: 14:38 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 24 October 2019
Archant
The body of a man who had been missing for three days has been discovered in Binham, near Fakenham.
Officers were called to an area of Binham Airfield just before 9.30am on Thursday, October 24.
Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the man is believed to be Steven Hill, who was reported missing on Monday, October 21.
His family has been informed.
Mr Hill's death is not believed to be suspicious.
