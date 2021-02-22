Man's body found in water near Broads moorings

Published: 1:54 PM February 22, 2021

The body of a man was found in the water at Brundall.

The body of a man was found in the water at a Broads marina.

At around 10.50am on Saturday, February 20, police were called to Bell's Boats in Brundall to reports that a body had been discovered in the water.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, and the body of a man, who was believed to be aged in his 70s, was found near a set of moorings.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroners' office.