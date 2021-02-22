News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man's body found in water near Broads moorings

David Hannant

Published: 1:54 PM February 22, 2021   
Sunset across the River Yare near Brundall on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The body of a man was found in the water at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

The body of a man was found in the water at a Broads marina.

At around 10.50am on Saturday, February 20, police were called to Bell's Boats in Brundall to reports that a body had been discovered in the water.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, and the body of a man, who was believed to be aged in his 70s, was found near a set of moorings.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroners' office.

