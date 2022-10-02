Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Breaking

A body has been found in the search for a 37-year-old man who had been reported missing from north Norfolk.

Police were called at about 2pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a body being found in Felbrigg, near Cromer.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, but the family of Lee Curtis, who had been reported missing in Cromer on Saturday evening, have been informed.

Mr Curtis was last seen at an address in Brownshill, Cromer, on Friday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious by police at this stage and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest, which will take place in due course.