News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:04 PM October 2, 2022
Lee Curtis

Lee Curtis was reported missing on Saturday - Credit: Norfolk Police

A body has been found in the search for a 37-year-old man who had been reported missing from north Norfolk.

Police were called at about 2pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a body being found in Felbrigg, near Cromer.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, but the family of Lee Curtis, who had been reported missing in Cromer on Saturday evening, have been informed.

Mr Curtis was last seen at an address in Brownshill, Cromer, on Friday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious by police at this stage and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest, which will take place in due course.

Norfolk Live News
Cromer News

Don't Miss

Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall

Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance responded.

Updated

One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Lamberts Coaches was founded in 1912.

Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Jurnets Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Music

Historic bar in city forced to permanently close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon