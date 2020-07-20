School throws outgoing headteacher a farewell picnic

Staff at Bluebell Primary School in Norwich have thrown a socially distanced suprise 80s themed picnic for their outgoing headteacher Trudi Sharred. Picture: Bluebell Primary School Archant

A primary school has thrown its headteacher a farewell party ahead of her departure after 13 years of service.

Trudi Sharred, who is leaving Bluebell Primary School after 13-years. Picture: Bluebell Primary Trudi Sharred, who is leaving Bluebell Primary School after 13-years. Picture: Bluebell Primary

Youngsters and staff at Bluebell Primary on Lovelace Road in Norwich, treated the school’s outgoing headteacher, Trudi Sharred, to a surprise 80s themed picnic on the school field.

The picnic was attended by staff, school governors and pupils who gathered in their bubbles to hear speeches, dance and sing along to classic 80s tunes while enjoying a glass of orange juice and a cupcake courtesy of the PTA.

Ms Sharred has been headteacher at Bluebell Primary since the school opened in September 2007, a spokesperson for the school said: “Ms Sharred is moving on to new ventures at the end of August, but even with the social distancing guidelines, we couldn’t let her go without a little farewell do.”