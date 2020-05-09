Search

Advanced search

Video

Don’t mention the lockdown - Couple pay homage to comedy great with Covid-19 Fawlty Towers sketch

PUBLISHED: 11:44 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 09 May 2020

Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince, who have recorded a Fawlty Towers lockdown sketch. Pictures: Paul Goldsmith

Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince, who have recorded a Fawlty Towers lockdown sketch. Pictures: Paul Goldsmith

Paul Goldsmith

How would Basil Fawlty and his wife Sybil cope with lockdown?

Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince as Basil and Sybil Fawlty. Picture: Paul GoldsmithPaul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince as Basil and Sybil Fawlty. Picture: Paul Goldsmith

That peculiar scenario is explored in a new hilarious YouTube sketch, created by a Norfolk couple.

Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince, both of Blofield, spent a weekend imagining how John Cleese’s timeless character would have coped with the Covid-19 pandemic - and created a 10-minute sketch with their ideas.

The pair have dubbed the hysterical sketch, which they scripted, filmed and edited in the space of a weekend, the unofficial 13th episode of Fawlty Towers.

In it the erratic and idiosyncratic hotelier and his ever-demanding wife attempt to adjust to life under coronavirus lockdown, with typically disastrous results.

Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince, who have recorded a Fawlty Towers lockdown sketch. Pictures: Paul GoldsmithPaul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince, who have recorded a Fawlty Towers lockdown sketch. Pictures: Paul Goldsmith

The 10-minute episode features the pair arguing over which type gloves they ought to be wearing, how to do video calls and exploring ways of keeping their Torquay-based hotel afloat.

And its highlight features the characteristically hilarious moment of Mr Fawlty attempting to explain over the phone to accident-prone Spanish porter Manuel just what furlough means.

Mr Goldsmith, 42, said: “We are both performers and have always been huge fans of Fawlty Towers. Before lockdown, we used to put on Fawlty-themed shows but obviously we had to find some other way of amusing ourselves and expressing ourselves creatively.

“We got thinking about how Basil and Sybil would have been in lockdown and it just went from there really. Now more than ever before we all need to laugh, so we really hope the sketch will give people the laughs they need.”

Screenshot from Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince's Fawlty Towers sketch. Picture: Paul GoldsmithScreenshot from Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince's Fawlty Towers sketch. Picture: Paul Goldsmith

The pair are already ingrained in the world of local show business through their work with Twisted Reality Theatre and Ms Vince’s role as a drama lecturer at the University of East Anglia.

Mr Goldsmith has also been entertaining youngsters during the lockdown through a series of online sessions called Pyjama Drama.

He added: “I think what I love most about playing Basil Fawlty is he just has a way of saying things that others would like to say, but don’t. He’s a timeless character.”

Ms Vince added: “I love Sybil - she’s so calm and collected but just always rubs Basil up the wrong way. It’s a joy to play her.”

Screenshot from Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince's Fawlty Towers sketch. Picture: Paul GoldsmithScreenshot from Paul Goldsmith and Katherine Vince's Fawlty Towers sketch. Picture: Paul Goldsmith

The episode, which has been watched more than 1,500 times, can be viewed by searching for Paul Andrew Goldsmith on YouTube or on this newspaper’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Hunt on for inmate with links to Norfolk after jail escape

Scott Chandler. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found outside industrial unit

Sandall Road, Wisbech, where police are probing an 'unexplained' death. A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Barn developer withdraws sale of Ferrari after fund-raising scheme backfires

Brothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin Henry

Quiz - How much do you know about Norwich over the Water?

What is this building and which famous Norwich architect designed it?
Drive 24