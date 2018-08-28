Search

Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 December 2018

Two fire crews were called out to the incident in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A vehicle blaze was quickly tackled by firefighters after a collision on a busy roundabout.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out following a crash on the Harfreys roundabout in Southtown at 3.29pm on Sunday, December 23.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the Harfreys roundabout to reports of a vehicle fire following a road traffic collision.

“Crews made vehicles safe.”

