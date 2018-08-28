Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout
PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 December 2018
Archant
A vehicle blaze was quickly tackled by firefighters after a collision on a busy roundabout.
Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out following a crash on the Harfreys roundabout in Southtown at 3.29pm on Sunday, December 23.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the Harfreys roundabout to reports of a vehicle fire following a road traffic collision.
“Crews made vehicles safe.”
