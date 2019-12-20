Search

The latest from Prince of Wales Road on one of the busiest nights of 2019

PUBLISHED: 21:00 20 December 2019

Norwich SOS Bus staff look after a woman on the floor outside of a bar

Norwich SOS Bus staff look after a woman on the floor outside of a bar

Archant

Our reporter is live with the SOS Bus and emergency services as Black Friday unfolds in Norwich. Keep up to date with what's going on here.

Known as Black Friday, or sometimes Mad Friday, the Christmas festivities get into full swing on the final Friday before Christmas, with 999 services prepared for the impact.

But ahead of two nights of partying, those heading out this weekend have been urged to have a good time but have also been warned to behave themselves.

Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: "Policing plans for the Christmas and New Year period are arranged months in advance to make sure sufficient resources are in place.

"We're expecting this weekend to be busy, and additional officers will be on patrol as people head out to celebrate."

Our reporter Emily Thomson will be spending time with the Norwich SOS Bus and the emergency services to see what they are facing on a particularly busy night.

You can follow it live through our blog here from 9pm, and see more analysis on Saturday.

