Happy birthday! Prince Louis all smiles as he enjoys day out at Holkham

Adorable new pictures taken by the Duchess of Cambridge have been released showing Prince Louis enjoying a day out in north Norfolk to mark his fourth birthday.

The young royal was in high spirits as he explored the dunes at Holkham Beach, which is one of the county's most popular tourist spots.

The images have been released to mark the birthday of William and Kate's youngest child today (April 23), but they were taken earlier this month.

The young prince is wearing a grey jumper, decorated with a band of colourful stars across his chest, a shirt and shorts.

Louis holds a cricket ball in two of the pictures and in another Kate has photographed her son as he is about to bowl.

His great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh was a keen cricketer and life-long fan of the game.

The final image is a portrait picture by the duchess, who has photographed her son laughing as he sits in the dunes.

William and Kate spend much of their time away from London at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham estate, which is close to the coast.

The duchess is a keen and accomplished amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her "talent and enthusiasm".

She regularly releases images of her children to mark important occasions like birthdays and other major milestones.

The Cambridges' youngest child is fifth in line to the throne and was born on St George's Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in front of friends and family.

The young prince has been attending Willcocks Nursery School near his Kensington Palace home for more than a year and is likely to celebrate his birthday with schoolfriends and family.