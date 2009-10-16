Poll: What kind of animal is ITV Anglia's BC?

ITV Anglia's BC puppet has sparked controversy this week after it was announced that he would return to screens without the woman who introduced him, Helen McDermott.

But what animal is BC based on? Most have reported him to be a bear, however some have suggested that he is a panda, a tiger and a cat.

The much-loved puppet, known to viewers of the Birthday Club on Anglia TV in the 1980s, will be returning to screens for the broadcaster's 60th anniversary show on Friday, October 25.

But former ITV Anglia journalist Helen McDermott, who came up with the idea to include the puppet on the show and presented with BC for many years, has not been invited.

McDermott said: "At the time BC was something quite associated with Anglia and you would think that if they are going to bring it back they would bring back the person who introduced it.

"I think it is a shame. Perhaps BC has moved on from me."