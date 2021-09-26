'She seems very happy' - bird makes nest in King's Lynn traffic lights
- Credit: Julie Smart
One driver couldn't believe her eyes whilst waiting at a junction on her way home from a shopping trip, after she discovered a bird happily perched on a nest in the traffic lights.
Julie Smart, from King's Lynn, was returning home from a trip to Morrisons in the town on Saturday, September 25, when she spotted the dove in its nest at the set of traffic lights on Railway Road.
She said: "I pulled up at the traffic lights on the busy road which leads onto the one way system and was distracted when I sat at the red light, I couldn’t believe what I saw, a dove had made a nest in the traffic lights and was sitting on it.
"This is one of the busiest, noisiest junctions in King's Lynn, I bet the dove doesn't know whether it's coming or going with all those red and green lights.
"But she seems very content and happy watching all the traffic going past."