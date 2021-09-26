News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'She seems very happy' - bird makes nest in King's Lynn traffic lights

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:33 PM September 26, 2021   
One driver couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted a dove perched in a set of traffic lights

One driver couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted a dove perched in a set of traffic lights on Railway Road in King's Lynn. - Credit: Julie Smart

One driver couldn't believe her eyes whilst waiting at a junction on her way home from a shopping trip, after she discovered a bird happily perched on a nest in the traffic lights.

Julie Smart, from King's Lynn, was returning home from a trip to Morrisons in the town on Saturday, September 25, when she spotted the dove in its nest at the set of traffic lights on Railway Road.

A bird who has made her nest in a set of King's Lynn traffic lights.

A bird who has made her nest in a set of King's Lynn traffic lights. - Credit: Julie Smart

She said: "I pulled up at the traffic lights on the busy road which leads onto the one way system and was distracted when I sat at the red light, I couldn’t believe what I saw, a dove had made a nest in the traffic lights and was sitting on it.

"This is one of the busiest, noisiest junctions in King's Lynn, I bet the dove doesn't know whether it's coming or going with all those red and green lights.

One driver couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted a dove perched in a set of traffic lights

One driver couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted a dove perched in a set of traffic lights on Railway Road in King's Lynn. - Credit: Julie Smart

"But she seems very content and happy watching all the traffic going past."

Railway Road in Lynn where the bird was found.

Railway Road in Lynn where the bird was found. - Credit: Julie Smart


You may also want to watch:

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market

Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Visit Norfolk | Video

Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV | Video

The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Motorists queue for petrol following fuel shortages at Shell garage on A11 in Norfolk

Norfolk Live

Queues form at Norfolk petrol stations - despite reassurances over stock

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon