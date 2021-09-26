'She seems very happy' - bird makes nest in King's Lynn traffic lights

Published: 5:33 PM September 26, 2021

One driver couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted a dove perched in a set of traffic lights on Railway Road in King's Lynn. - Credit: Julie Smart

One driver couldn't believe her eyes whilst waiting at a junction on her way home from a shopping trip, after she discovered a bird happily perched on a nest in the traffic lights.

Julie Smart, from King's Lynn, was returning home from a trip to Morrisons in the town on Saturday, September 25, when she spotted the dove in its nest at the set of traffic lights on Railway Road.

A bird who has made her nest in a set of King's Lynn traffic lights. - Credit: Julie Smart

She said: "I pulled up at the traffic lights on the busy road which leads onto the one way system and was distracted when I sat at the red light, I couldn’t believe what I saw, a dove had made a nest in the traffic lights and was sitting on it.

"This is one of the busiest, noisiest junctions in King's Lynn, I bet the dove doesn't know whether it's coming or going with all those red and green lights.

"But she seems very content and happy watching all the traffic going past."

Railway Road in Lynn where the bird was found. - Credit: Julie Smart



