When will you get your bin collected in Norfolk this week?

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:18 PM June 1, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM June 1, 2021
Garden waste collections will return to normal in East Suffolk on Monday, September 28. Picture: Chris Bishop

After disruptions to bin collections following the May bank holiday weekend, here are updates on new collections dates across Norfolk.

After disruptions to bin collections following the May bank holiday weekend, here are updates on collections dates across Norfolk. 

South Norfolk Council 

In South Norfolk they were no changes to waste and recycling collections. But brown bins will be collected one day late. 

Breckland Council 

Breckland Council informed residents that bin collections will be delayed by one day.  

Online the council wrote: “Don't forget #BankHoliday Monday is on the way, so your bin collections will be delayed by one day. See new collection dates below.” 

Great Yarmouth Borough Council  

Great Yarmouth Borough Council posted a revised bin collection timetable for the week commencing, Monday May 31. 

Normal collection day - Revised collection day 

  • Monday May 31 - Tuesday June 1 
  • Tuesday June 1 - Wednesday June 2 
  • Wednesday June 2 - Thursday June 3 
  • Thursday June 3 - Friday June 4
  • Friday June 4 - Saturday June 5 

Norwich City Council 

Bins will also be collected a day later in Norwich.  

For more information or to check your collection day, visit norwich.gov.uk/binsandrecycling.

Broadland District Council 

In an update from Broadland District Council, they wrote: “From Monday May 31 to Friday June 4, your bin collection will be one day late. This applies to rubbish, food, garden and recycling waste.” 

Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 

A spokesman from King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council said: “After a bank holiday Monday, collections are one day late for a week.  We encourage people to check their bin collection dates online. www.west-norfolk.gov.uk .” 

East Suffolk Council

There were no changes to bin collections across East Suffolk despite the bank holiday.

North Norfolk District Council  

A spokesman from the council said: “Once we have had a bank holiday, bins are usually collected a day later. There should be no other disruptions.” 


Norfolk

