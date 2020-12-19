News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Sorry is not enough' - Calls for cabinet member to resign over care ruling

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:55 AM December 19, 2020   
Bill Borrett (R) has been criticised as “petulant, arrogant and disrespectful” and been asked to res

Bill Borrett (R) has been criticised as “petulant, arrogant and disrespectful” and been asked to resign by Steve Morphew (L) after walking out of a radio interview. Photo: Denise Bradley/Bill Borrett - Credit: Archant

A member of Norfolk County Council's cabinet is facing calls to resign over a decision which saw thousands of disabled people discriminated against and the council lose a High Court battle.

Yesterday, a High Court judge ruled that the county council had "discriminated in an unintended and unforeseen way" against more than 3,000 disabled people in a decision to change how it calculates to cost of their care.

The ruling has seen the council agree to repay thousands of people for the care they had overpaid for, with the bill and costs of the court case combined likely to spill into millions of pounds.

Today, Bill Borrett, the Conservative cabinet member for adult social care is facing calls to resign from opposition councillors over the ordeal.

Steve Morphew, Norwich.

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group, said: "Sorry is not enough.

"This has left Norfolk County Council with egg on our face, a shameful record of breaching human rights and a serious additional budget problem. His regulation and that of the council are in tatters.

"There has to be a reckoning for callous incompetence. This is not about party politics.

"Those families showed a decency and dignity that was utterly missing in how they have been treated.

"Now is the time for him to admit nobody from any party responsible for such a travesty should remain in position. I don’t care what party he is from, he has to go

"He must take the court judgement to cabinet and put the position right on January 12 - and that must be his final act before resigning."

The Liberal Democrats group leader on Norfolk County Council, Steffan Aquarone.

The Liberal Democrats group leader on Norfolk County Council, Steffan Aquarone. Picture: Alex Broadway - Credit: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, leader of the Liberal Democrat group echoed the calls.

He said: "I think there have been more gracious opportunities for him to climb down - but I think it is time.

"He has defended this decision for so long and still is not accepting any real fault. This has been playing on my mind ever since I was sent the ruling and I just think he has to go."

Bill Borrett, chairman of Norfolk County Council's adult social care committee.

Bill Borrett, chairman of Norfolk County Council's adult social care committee. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

But Mr Borrett, who apologised for distress caused by the decision, said he is not planning to resign.

He said: "That is exactly what I would expect opposition leaders to say."

