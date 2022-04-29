Biker who died in crash near Fakenham named

A biker who died in a crash on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk, near Fakenham, has been named - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist who died in a collision near Fakenham has been named.

The crash happened on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 13.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, including a red Kawasaki motorbike, a black Citroen C5 and a white Mercedes Vito van.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk, near Fakenham - Credit: Archant

The rider of the motorbike - a 70-year-old man - died at the scene, and has now been named by family as Robert Chapman.

Following the incident, an air ambulance attended and the road was closed for several hours.

Police are appealing for people who may have witnessed the collision, or those with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Norfolk Constabulary by calling 101, quoting incident 180 of April 13.

You can also email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.