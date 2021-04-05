The Big Wheel arrives on Yarmouth seafront

Video

Published: 8:30 PM April 5, 2021

The Big Wheel has arrived in Yarmouth - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A highly-anticipated giant Ferris wheel has finally arrived along Great Yarmouth's seafront.

The 'Yarmouth Eye' structure, which is 50m tall and when complete will have 36 capsules and a 216-passenger strong capacity, is currently being assembled next to the Sealife Centre on Marine Parade.

It is already dominating the seafront skyline - with Great Yarmouth Borough Council expecting it to be visible from the Acle Straight when illuminated in summer evenings.

The Big Wheel is prominent in the seafront skyline as it stands 50m tall - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Crews began setting up the big wheel last week, with much of the initial work complete by Easter Monday.

It will be open from 10am-10pm seven days a week from April - November. In line with the government's coronavirus roadmap April 12 is the earliest possible opening date, though this has not been confirmed by planners.

Riders can expect a minimum experience of eight minutes.

Council leader Carl Smith said the "landmark attraction" will boost footfall during a challenging time for the tourist economy.

The Big Wheel, next to the Sealife Centre on Marine Parade - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Jake de Koning, of The Giant Wheel Company, said: “It will offer views of Yarmouth and Norfolk for over 10 miles and we believe it will be a great attraction to what this beautiful seaside resort already has to offer.”