Big Norfolk Sausage Bash called off for second year in a row
The organisers of the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash have said the event will not go ahead this year, in part because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The inaugural Big Norfolk Sausage Bash took place in Aylsham in 2019.
A celebration of the humble sausage, the one-day event showcased the best bangers in the country and featured food stalls, cooking demonstrations, local brewers and attracted hundreds of people.
After being called off because of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, the celebration was due to make a return this May, but the organising committee has said due to a combination of the pandemic and circumstances out of their control the event will now not go ahead.
In a statement, Charlie Hodson, Johnny Payne, Jason Gibbons and Sam Bagge, said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we regret to inform everyone that we will no longer be proceeding with The Big Norfolk Sausage Bash 2021 this May in Aylsham.
"Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and circumstances outside of our control, we feel our immediate attention and the attention of everyone in the community should be focused on preventing the spread of the coronavirus and supporting the local communities we passionately serve every day."
Extending their best wishes to the hospitality industry, the committee said: "We are part of a fantastic local food and drink scene in Norfolk and the best thing about The Big Norfolk Sausage Bash was showcasing such a diverse and varied offering available throughout Norfolk and the UK in independent butchers, delis and farm shops.
"The time will come where we can all celebrate such offerings again soon, but it is obvious to all that it is unlikely to be this year once again."
The organisers will be contacting all the producers who had planned to attend the 2021 event to offer them full refunds on payments made for 2020's postponed event.
Producers will be invited to donate their refunds to the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash's charity of choice, Hospitality Action UK as are supporters of the event via a Just Giving Page.