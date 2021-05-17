News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you help provide summer holiday activities for Norfolk children?

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:19 PM May 17, 2021   
Tennis coaching of children

Active Norfolk and Norfolk County Council is offering funding for more providers to get involved in running the Big Norfolk Holiday Fun programme. - Credit: Sport England

A scheme that provides children and young people eligible for free school meals with summer holiday activities is appealing for more providers to get involved.

Following the success of the Easter Big Norfolk Holiday Fun programme, which saw over 7,000 families access food and activity boxes and an online programme of music, cookery, and craft, as well as over 500 attending activity sessions in schools, plans are now underway for the summer holidays.

Active Norfolk, in partnership with Norfolk County Council, is offering funding for more local activity providers, including venues, schools, and other community organisations, to help deliver the programme across the county, especially in Great Yarmouth. 

The face-to-face activities, which could include everything from arts and music to cookery and sports, will take place over a minimum of four days each week, for four hours a day and include a nutritious meal.

Providers can learn more and express their interest by Sunday, May 23 at activenorfolk.org/big-norfolk-holiday-fun

Families who currently claim means-tested free school meals are invited to register their interest for the Big Norfolk Holiday Fun programme at norfolk.gov.uk/holidayfunsignup

East Norfolk News

