'Watch this space' - More big name concerts teased for Carrow Road

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan Archant

More big names of music are on the way to Carrow Road, following the success of Take That's sold-out gig in May.

That is the vow of Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell, as the club unveiled a pioneering new fan hub in the city centre.

Speaking as the first few lucky fans were shown around the new hub in the basement of Jarrold Intersport on London Street, Mr Kensell hinted that more concerts at Carrow Road were on the horizon.

Thousands of music-lovers flocked to the stadium earlier this year as Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald brought the group's Greatest Hits to the ground.

But now, hard work in going on behind the scenes to bring more concerts to the home of Daniel Farke's side, with details of artists possibly arriving as soon as the end of next month.

Mr Kensell said: "We are in talks to stage some more concerts next summer and are working hard to make it happen.

"Watch this space."

Last summer was the third time Carrow Road had hosted the resurgent 90s boy band, who also brought their Wonderland tour to the city for two sell-out shows in 2017.

However, before this, live music had been relatively sporadic at Carrow Road, though performers such as Elton John, George Michael and JLS did host shows in recent times.

But the club's ambition now is to make the events a more regular occurrence, with hopes of hosting at least one gig per year.

Other concerts over the years have included Rod Stewart, who has appeared twice, and Status Quo.

The Take That concern saw tens of thousands of the band's loyal following take to the home of the Canaries, with some even electing to camp overnight to guarantee the best vantage point possible.

In the run-up to the concert, Mr Kensell indicated the club would keen to secure more performers, as he looks to maximise the venue's potential beyond football.

The close season this year also saw the stadium host its first professional wrestling event, as the World Association of Wrestling held its Fightmare event to more than 4,000 people.