Search

Advanced search

Former bakery could become café as plans approved

PUBLISHED: 14:21 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 27 November 2019

The Drayton Road shops, and Draytona Bakery, second from right, which could be turned into a café. Photo: Google

The Drayton Road shops, and Draytona Bakery, second from right, which could be turned into a café. Photo: Google

Archant

A former bakery on a Norwich shopping estate could be turned into a café.

A bid has been approved to change the use of 185 Drayton Road from retail to café or restaurant.

The unit, which was most recently Draytona Bakery, is bordered by Drayton Stores and another empty unit, and is on the western side of the Drayton Road district retail centre.

The plans, which were submitted by and to Norwich City Council, were approved on November 14.

In planning papers, the council said two new toilets and a store room would be created inside, while glazing at the front of the building would be replaced and doors would be blocked up at the rear.

And while they said in one document that "there is not a tenant in place to operate the proposed restaurant" currently, in another they said "another potential tenant is interested in taking on the lease but wishes to use the area as a restaurant/café".

You may also want to watch:

The application triggered four letters of response, with one in favour of the scheme and three against.

The one in support said there had been parking issues in the area for 20 years, and added: "A new café is not going to make a huge amount of difference as I would expect it to have more of an appeal to foot traffic.

"I would much prefer to see any business in this space, keeping the community alive, bringing in business, than an empty shell of a shop."

Those objecting pointed largely to parking issues, though one person said the nature of a restaurant and its opening hours would cause disturbance through both noise and smell.

And another person said: "As a neighbour to this property there is usually enough parking to park near my property with the quick pop in and out type of businesses we have now, people park and are often gone in minutes." But the application was approved by its planning committee on November 14, and in a report recommending it be approved, a council officer said they believed the change of use would "contribute positively to the vitality and viability" of the area.

"The proposed change of use is not considered likely to result in harm being caused to neighbouring residential occupiers by way of noise or odour," they said.

Most Read

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Next to go? Clarks announces ‘rapid’ exit from worst performing stores

Clarks has announced 'rapid' exit plans, and has a number of stores across Norfolk including this one at Riverside retail park in Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

School in shock at sudden death of teenage pupil

Sprowston Community Academy, which is in shock after the death of a year 10 pupil Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Former bank becomes performing arts space

Adam Taylor and Freddie Main outside the former Royal Bank of Scotland in King's Lynn which is being turned into a performing arts venue Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists