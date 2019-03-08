Search

City cycling project receives 4,000th donated bike

PUBLISHED: 08:45 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 18 March 2019

From left, Tim Guy and Liz McGowan from Bicycle Links on King Street. Photo: Bicycle Links

From left, Tim Guy and Liz McGowan from Bicycle Links on King Street. Photo: Bicycle Links

Archant

Four thousand bikes have been donated to a Norwich cycling project that reconditions them for re-use.

Bicycle Links on King Street takes in unwanted bikes and restores them to be re-used and sold.

Having received their 3,999th bike, staff were waiting with a bottle of prosecco for the next person to donate one.

Liz McGowan, who donated the 4,000th bike, said “I didn’t want to take the bike to the tip, so I was really pleased that Bicycle Links could make use of it”.

Staff member Tim Guy said: “All the bikes we receive are useful, whatever the condition. If they are viable we put them through a comprehensive strip down and refurbishment process. If not, we can still recover any parts that are useful.”

The social enterprise aims is to encourage more people to try cycling.

Project manager Lucy Hall said it is good for the environment and an easy way for people to keep active.

