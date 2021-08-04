TV presenter Stephen Mulhern spotted filming pop-up game show in Yarmouth
- Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski
Britain’s Got Talent presenter and comedian Stephen Mulhern was spotted on Great Yarmouth’s seafront with his pop-up game show “In for a Penny”.
A crowd could be seen gathering at the coastal town as funny-man Mulhern filmed his most recent game show episode on Tuesday August 3.
“In for a Penny” takes games and quizzes to the streets, challenging unsuspecting members of the public for a chance to win anything from the price of their petrol, to a sizeable cash prize.
Among the crowd were father and son Lukasz and Pascal Sledzinski who got the chance to say hello and take a picture with the TV presenter.
Mr Sledzinski, 40, said: “We were along the seafront for the purpose of droning and we spotted a crowd of around 50 people with a TV crew, so we approached and they were taking shots.
“We were in a few takes and we were told to cheer and that sort of stuff. Later on, we were talking with Stephen and we said "how are you? We love the show".
He added: “My son is eight and knows him from Britain's Got Talent and Catchphrase. He was really excited. We were very pleased to take a photo with him.
“My son was over the moon. He will remember that experience.
“Stephen is a very nice, good-hearted person. It made our day."
But the pair said they would not give away any spoilers.
Episodes of the show, which is in its third series, can be found on the ITV hub online.