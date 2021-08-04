News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

TV presenter Stephen Mulhern spotted filming pop-up game show in Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:56 AM August 4, 2021   
Eight-year-old Pascal Sledzinski pictured with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern

Eight-year-old Pascal Sledzinski pictured with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern, who was filming an episode of the pop-up game show "In for a penny". - Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski

Britain’s Got Talent presenter and comedian Stephen Mulhern was spotted on Great Yarmouth’s seafront with his pop-up game show “In for a Penny”.  

A crowd could be seen gathering at the coastal town as funny-man Mulhern filmed his most recent game show episode on Tuesday August 3.  

“In for a Penny” takes games and quizzes to the streets, challenging unsuspecting members of the public for a chance to win anything from the price of their petrol, to a sizeable cash prize. 

Among the crowd were father and son Lukasz and Pascal Sledzinski who got the chance to say hello and take a picture with the TV presenter. 

Eight-year-old Pascal Sledzinski watching filming take place for the pop-up game show "In for a penny", in Great Yarmouth.

Eight-year-old Pascal Sledzinski watching filming take place for Stephen Mulhern's pop-up game show "In for a penny", in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski

Mr Sledzinski, 40, said: “We were along the seafront for the purpose of droning and we spotted a crowd of around 50 people with a TV crew, so we approached and they were taking shots. 

You may also want to watch:

“We were in a few takes and we were told to cheer and that sort of stuff.  Later on, we were talking with Stephen and we said "how are you? We love the show".

He added: “My son is eight and knows him from Britain's Got Talent and Catchphrase. He was really excited. We were very pleased to take a photo with him. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  2. 2 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  3. 3 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
  1. 4 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
  2. 5 Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest
  3. 6 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
  4. 7 Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk
  5. 8 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country
  6. 9 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
  7. 10 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort

“My son was over the moon. He will remember that experience. 

“Stephen is a very nice, good-hearted person. It made our day." 

But the pair said they would not give away any spoilers. 

Episodes of the show, which is in its third series, can be found on the ITV hub online.  

Charlie Higgs pictured with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern as he filmed an episode of "In for a penny" in Great Yarmouth.

Charlie Higgs pictured with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern as he filmed an episode of "In for a penny" in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jean Higgs


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus