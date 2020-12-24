Famous wonky-faced dog is happier than ever a year after adoption

Video

Sarah Richards and her daughter Anastasia Eacope with Bethany the 'wonky dog' that they rehomed last year. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2020

Wonky-faced rescue dog Bethany has brought joy to her new family since she was adopted last Christmas, after her search for a home captured the hearts of the country.

Sarah Richards, 47, and daughter Anastasia Eacope, 10, adopted Bethany, which they shorten to Betty, in December 2019 after seeing a picture of her on the Safe Rescue for Dogs Facebook page.

The pair live in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, and were chosen as they had previously fostered dogs for the charity, which is based near Norwich.

After Bethany's picture was shared on Facebook, it made national and local headlines and the charity received more than 300 emails from people wanting to look after her.

Bethany, who is now one, was one of five puppies rescued from a stray in Romania and her unusual appearance is believed to be due to the mixing of breeds as her mother is a retriever and her father is thought to be Pekingese.

A year on, Bethany still gets recognised and Sarah and Anastasia run Instagram account 'Bethany The Wonky Dog' to keep her fans updated on her progress.

Ms Richards said: "I though that she just needed someone to love her and there was no need for her not to have the same life as other dogs just because she looks a bit different.

"She gets recognised from people who say they saw her in the paper or on the telly and no one has said anything nasty, I don't think they would dare and she is beautiful to me.

"She is a bit dopey and not the brightest dog in the world, but she is sweet and loving and does a happy grunt when you stroke her."

Ms Richards, who also owns Dalmatian and Labrador cross Coco, is also urging others to adopt and to remember dogs aren't just for Christmas.

She added: "You can't judge a book by its cover and especially at this time of year look to adopt, don't go looking for a fancy breed as you can get just as much love and joy from a rescue dog."

Visit saferescuefordogs.co.uk to see dogs that need a home.



