Inquest delayed into death of teenager involved in crash with cement mixer

PUBLISHED: 11:27 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 31 July 2019

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Archant

The inquest for a teenager who died after being involved in a crash with a cement mixer has been delayed.

A pre-inquest review into the death of Bethany Alexander, 18, from Costessey, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday, July 31.

During the short hearing, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on December 2, 2019.

Miss Alexander, a Taverham Sixth Form student, died on February 15, 2019, after the Volkswagen Polo she was driving was involved in a collision with a cement mixer on Dereham Road, Norwich.

After her death, Miss Alexander's father, Ryan Alexander, said: "Beth was an amazing girl with a huge personality. She had an enormous passion for family, friends and sport."

Floral tributes were left for the teenager at the scene of the crash.

The medical cause of death for Miss Alexander was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

