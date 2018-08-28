Search

The best places for community Christmas dinners in South Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:31 24 December 2018

There are community Christmas dinners being held in Diss and Long Stratton this Christmas Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

On Christmas Day not every person can or wants to spend the day with relatives. In South Norfolk there are establishments of all shapes and sizes making sure that no one is alone on Christmas Day.

Diss, Baileys Fish and Chip Shop

Following on from their success at Halloween, in which 300 people were given free food, Baileys Fish and Chip shop on Shelfanger Road will be sending out free food packages to care homes and communities, as well as individuals, as part of its scheme Nobody Eats Alone.

If you know of a home that would benefit, contact the store on 01379 308130.

Long Stratton, Village Hall

A community Christmas Day lunch will be taking place in Long Stratton Village Hall at 1pm, with three courses and a vegetarian option offered for free to those who need it, including families. To book ring 01508 530238.

Diss, The Salvation Army

At 36-40 Sunnyside in Diss, the Salvation Army will be serving up Christmas lunch.

