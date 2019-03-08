Forget Boris, meet Beryl - Norwich's new bike sharing scheme revealed

A new bike sharing scheme is coming to Norwich in spring 2020. Picture: Copy Space/Getty

A new bike share scheme is coming to Norwich.

Just over a year since Ofo's distinctive yellow bikes disappeared from the streets of Norwich, it has been announced a new scheme is on its way to the city.

Next spring, the Beryl initiative will see as many as 600 manual and electric bikes available to hire throughout the city centre and surrounding area.

Working much in the same way as Ofo bikes did, cyclists will be able to pick up a Beryl bike from a number of allocated parking bays dotted around the city by downloading the Beryl app to unlock bikes.

Users will have the choice of using the bikes on a pay-as-you-ride basis or by purchasing minute bundles.

The bikes will cost £1 to unlock and will charge riders 5p per minute. Minutes will also be able to be bought in bundles starting at 100 minutes for £5.

The scheme is being brought to the city by Transport for Norwich as part of a series of projects funded through central government's Transforming Cities Fund.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's Transforming Cities joint committee chairman, said: "Norwich is one of the country's leading cycling cities so it's fantastic that we're able to provide a new bike share service through our latest round of funding.

"Beryl offers a high-quality product and has a good track record. Their presence will give people more flexibility and choice around sustainable transport options, which ultimately helps us to reduce congestion and emissions while staying active and healthy in our day-to-day lives.

"I've no doubt the scheme will prove popular with both residents and visitors and look forward to welcoming the bikes to the city next spring."

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said: "One of the most striking things people tell us when we talk about the city and their vision for the future is that they want a full range of travel options, cleaner, cheaper and more efficient ways to get around.

"The numbers of people cycling in Norwich in the last five years is up 40pc and continues to increase and, as the UK's first sharing city, we have a growing sharing economy - so we are delighted to be able to work with our partners to meet the demands of local people and the needs of the planet."