Search

Advanced search

Forget Boris, meet Beryl - Norwich's new bike sharing scheme revealed

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 04 October 2019

A new bike sharing scheme is coming to Norwich in spring 2020. Picture: Copy Space/Getty

A new bike sharing scheme is coming to Norwich in spring 2020. Picture: Copy Space/Getty

A new bike share scheme is coming to Norwich.

Just over a year since Ofo's distinctive yellow bikes disappeared from the streets of Norwich, it has been announced a new scheme is on its way to the city.

Next spring, the Beryl initiative will see as many as 600 manual and electric bikes available to hire throughout the city centre and surrounding area.

Working much in the same way as Ofo bikes did, cyclists will be able to pick up a Beryl bike from a number of allocated parking bays dotted around the city by downloading the Beryl app to unlock bikes.

Users will have the choice of using the bikes on a pay-as-you-ride basis or by purchasing minute bundles.

You may also want to watch:

The bikes will cost £1 to unlock and will charge riders 5p per minute. Minutes will also be able to be bought in bundles starting at 100 minutes for £5.

The scheme is being brought to the city by Transport for Norwich as part of a series of projects funded through central government's Transforming Cities Fund.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's Transforming Cities joint committee chairman, said: "Norwich is one of the country's leading cycling cities so it's fantastic that we're able to provide a new bike share service through our latest round of funding.

"Beryl offers a high-quality product and has a good track record. Their presence will give people more flexibility and choice around sustainable transport options, which ultimately helps us to reduce congestion and emissions while staying active and healthy in our day-to-day lives.

"I've no doubt the scheme will prove popular with both residents and visitors and look forward to welcoming the bikes to the city next spring."

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said: "One of the most striking things people tell us when we talk about the city and their vision for the future is that they want a full range of travel options, cleaner, cheaper and more efficient ways to get around.

"The numbers of people cycling in Norwich in the last five years is up 40pc and continues to increase and, as the UK's first sharing city, we have a growing sharing economy - so we are delighted to be able to work with our partners to meet the demands of local people and the needs of the planet."

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police catch more than 100 drivers ignoring bus lane restriction near schools

The bus gate sign on Catton Grove Road. Picture: Norwich Police

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Seal spotted outside Norwich pub

Ribs of Beef landlord Jonathan Power filmed the seal swimming in the River Wensum near his pub. Picture: Jonathan Power

Flights from Norwich to Cornwall on sale – and already booking up fast

People wanting to head to the sun and surf of Cornwall are booking up the new flights. Pic: Archant

Godfrey missing from England U21 squad but Canaries duo retain places

Aidy Boothroyd named Canaries defender Ben Godfrey as England U21 captain for last month's win over Kosovo in Hull Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Anglers lead initiative to improve the ‘precious’ River Wensum

The River Wensum. Picture: Richard Brunton / iWitness24
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists