Commemorative bench added to Holt Memorial Garden
PUBLISHED: 14:20 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 30 July 2019
The Royal British Legion (RBL) have added a bench to the Holt Memorial garden to thank the community.
The bench was given to Rodney Smith, the Mayor of Holt on July 20, 2019 after a dedication service by Reverend Bishop Dr John Mills.
A spokesperson from the RBL said: "Through excellent local support individuals and businesses raised funds which have been used to enhance the national work of the RBL and also support the exceptional work done by the Halsey House, the RBL home in Cromer.
"We then thought it appropriate to thank the people of Holt by providing a lasting memorial in the form of a commemorative bench which is to be located in the Memorial Garden and which can be appreciated by all who visit there."
The Holt Branch of the RBL was proud to support many events for the centenary of the First World War in addition to the annual November remembrance services.