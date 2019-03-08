Commemorative bench added to Holt Memorial Garden

Brian Bayley (Standard Bearer), Ron Manders, Air Commodore Jack Broughton (RAFA Chairman), Rodney Smith (Holt Mayor) and Lt Col Richard Peavers (Holt and District Branch Chairman). Picture: Royal British Legion Archant

The Royal British Legion (RBL) have added a bench to the Holt Memorial garden to thank the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) have added a bench to the Holt Memorial garden to thank the community. Picture: Royal British Legion The Royal British Legion (RBL) have added a bench to the Holt Memorial garden to thank the community. Picture: Royal British Legion

The bench was given to Rodney Smith, the Mayor of Holt on July 20, 2019 after a dedication service by Reverend Bishop Dr John Mills.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from the RBL said: "Through excellent local support individuals and businesses raised funds which have been used to enhance the national work of the RBL and also support the exceptional work done by the Halsey House, the RBL home in Cromer.

"We then thought it appropriate to thank the people of Holt by providing a lasting memorial in the form of a commemorative bench which is to be located in the Memorial Garden and which can be appreciated by all who visit there."

The unveiling of the memorial bench in Holt Memorial Garden. From left Lt Col Colin Kemp, Mayor Rodney Smith on the right. Picture: Royal British Legion The unveiling of the memorial bench in Holt Memorial Garden. From left Lt Col Colin Kemp, Mayor Rodney Smith on the right. Picture: Royal British Legion

The Holt Branch of the RBL was proud to support many events for the centenary of the First World War in addition to the annual November remembrance services.