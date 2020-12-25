Vehicle fire spreads to building

Published: 1:38 PM December 25, 2020

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a commercial property in Beeston, near Dereham. - Credit: Google StreetView

Firefighters have been called to an incident in which a vehicle caught fire and spread to a building.

It happened at a commercial premises in Dereham Road, Beeston, just past 11am on Christmas Day.

Fire crews from Dereham, Fakenham, Watton, Carrow, Swaffham and Massingham stations rushed to the scene to put out the blaze.

The fire had been dealt with by 12.41pm.