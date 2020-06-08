Search

Man sprayed in face with aerosol in hate crime at skate park

PUBLISHED: 16:21 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 08 June 2020

Beccles skate park, on Common Lane. PHOTO: Google Maps

Beccles skate park, on Common Lane. PHOTO: Google Maps

A man was sprayed in the face with an aerosol, had sweets thrown at him and subjected to foul and abusive language at a skate park.

Police are treating the incident, which happened at the Beccles skate park in Common Lane, as a hate crime, with the man believing he was targeted due to his gender identification.

At around 4pm on Sunday, May 31, the man was targeted by a group of up to eight teenage boys, who subjected him to foul and abusive language, before one of the teenagers followed him out of the park, throwing sweets and spraying him in the face with an aerosol.

The man was not physically injured during the incident.

Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information about it, is urged to contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime reference 30308/20, or email Emily.Leach2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

