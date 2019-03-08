Road closed after car crashes into lamppost
PUBLISHED: 08:22 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 17 August 2019
A village road was closed after a driver crashed into a lamppost.
The car collided with the post in Beccles Road in Bradwell near the in the early hours of Saturday.
Norfolk Police was called to the incident at 1.20am and closed the road for around three and a half hours near the junction with Westbrook Avenue.
A police spokesman said the driver did not sustain any injuries.