Beccles panto cast celebrate fastest selling show as competition winner announced

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 December 2019

Some of the Dick Whittington cast, who will be performing at Beccles Public Hall this Christmas. Picture: Alan Lyall.

www.portraitimages.co.uk www.awlpix.com

A 25-year-old pantomime producer has marked his fifth outing with his fastest selling show.

Producer Ryan Holt is dedicating the Beccles pantomime Sleeping Beauty to his mother Vivien Rodgers, who died in January. Photo SparkLive Productions.Producer Ryan Holt is dedicating the Beccles pantomime Sleeping Beauty to his mother Vivien Rodgers, who died in January. Photo SparkLive Productions.

With just one week until the cast of SparkLive Pantomimes burst onto the stage at Beccles Public Hall, tickets for Dick Whittington have been in high demand.

For owner and producer Ryan Holt, who set up the company at 19, the fifth anniversary has also proved the fastest selling show to date.

Mr Holt said: "I saw Peter Pan as a child and I just remember thinking if they could make people fly then anything was possible.

"I'm excited because in the last five years we have created something in Beccles that has become a staple part of the town calendar and I feel we have become a Christmas regular for many families.

"Pantomime is about magic and when you see children's faces and their smiles and know that you have caught their imagination, then you have done a good job."

Earlier this month, this newspaper offered its readers the chance to win a family ticket to a performance of their choice.

Halesworth's Harvey Salmon was the lucky winner who correctly said Dick Whittington travels to London in his quest for fame and fortune, winning two adult tickets and two child tickets to the show at Beccles Public Hall.

The Dick Whittington run begins on Friday, December 20, and will include 14 performances.

Sponsored by Sweeties Traditional Sweet Shop, the pantomime stars crowd favourite Daniel Hanton as Dame Sarah Sweetie and Tom Major as Dick Whittington.

Comedian Ross Chenery will play Idle Jack, Laura Watling features as Fairy Bowbells and Recbecca Jillings will swap her 2018 role as Sleeping Beauty to play the villainous Queen Rat.

For talented teenage performer Jamie Coleman, the show will also mark her first outing with the main cast, after being part of the ensemble since 2015.

The 18-year-old, who will play Tommy the Cat, said: "I really enjoyed being part of the ensemble, but what I always really wanted was to be in the main line-up.

"It's a bit of a dream come true as I used to watch some of the other leading cast members and wish that it was me. This is perfect because I get to be with my theatre family over Christmas."

