News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Missing Beccles woman Jaime Larter, 42, found

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:49 AM December 8, 2021
Updated: 10:24 AM December 8, 2021
Police are looking for 42 year old Jaime Larter who was last seen in Beccles, East Suffolk, this morning

Beccles woman Jaime Larter, 42, has been found overnight. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Beccles woman Jaime Larter, 42, has been found locally overnight after she went missing on the morning of Tuesday, December 7.

Ms Larter was found safe and well in Suffolk last night, after police and her family had begun to grow increasingly concerned about her whereabouts yesterday afternoon.

Her discovery comes after police were carrying out enquiries yesterday.

Officers said they wanted to thank the media and the public for their help with this matter.



Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A van and a coach filled with people have crashed on the NDR this morning (Sunday).

Norwich Live News

A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
view from behind of young soccer fan man watching European football game on big screen television at

Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Rain and strong winds hit Norfolk after the May bank holiday Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Weather

Heavy winds set to hit Norfolk as yellow weather warning issued

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon