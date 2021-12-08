Missing Beccles woman Jaime Larter, 42, found

Beccles woman Jaime Larter, 42, has been found locally overnight after she went missing on the morning of Tuesday, December 7.

Ms Larter was found safe and well in Suffolk last night, after police and her family had begun to grow increasingly concerned about her whereabouts yesterday afternoon.

Her discovery comes after police were carrying out enquiries yesterday.

Officers said they wanted to thank the media and the public for their help with this matter.







