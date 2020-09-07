Search

Advanced search

Society to meet in bid to stop lockdown ‘destroying momentum’

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 07 September 2020

St Michael's Church, Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

St Michael's Church, Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A town’s history society is to hold a socially distanced meeting to prevent lockdown “destroying their momentum as an organisation.”

Members of the Beccles and District Historial Society will meet in an attempt to turn the tide after a spate of cancellations following the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Meetings in their usual venue in Hungate Church, as well as bus trips and an annual residential, have all been cancelled in recent months after being unable to follow distancing guidelines.

The group will now hold a one-off gathering at St Michael’s Church, which has held a number of socially distanced events.

Gavin Reed, chairman of the society, said: “I hope that his might lead to a chance for some members to speak about the lessons they have learned from the ups and downs of the town’s present experience in the pandemic. History is taking place now.”

The meeting will be held at 7.30pm on September 24.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

People out in Fakenham as lockdown eases. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Is Norwich’s Junkyard Market street food park worth visiting?

Junkyard Market is a new street food event that is running outside St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: James Randle

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS