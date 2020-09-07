Society to meet in bid to stop lockdown ‘destroying momentum’

St Michael's Church, Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A town’s history society is to hold a socially distanced meeting to prevent lockdown “destroying their momentum as an organisation.”

Members of the Beccles and District Historial Society will meet in an attempt to turn the tide after a spate of cancellations following the coronavirus pandemic.

Meetings in their usual venue in Hungate Church, as well as bus trips and an annual residential, have all been cancelled in recent months after being unable to follow distancing guidelines.

The group will now hold a one-off gathering at St Michael’s Church, which has held a number of socially distanced events.

Gavin Reed, chairman of the society, said: “I hope that his might lead to a chance for some members to speak about the lessons they have learned from the ups and downs of the town’s present experience in the pandemic. History is taking place now.”

The meeting will be held at 7.30pm on September 24.