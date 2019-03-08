How you get involved with popular charity bike ride

Riders still have time to saddle up and enter a popular charity bike ride.

Now in its 18th year, the Beccles Cycle for Life charity ride takes place on Sunday, May 12.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Beccles, the ride is to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Rotary Club’s charitable trust equally.

With the ride suitable for all ages and abilities, as there are five possible distances of eight, 16, 25, 41 and 50 miles it attracts families and regular cyclists alike.

This year, for the first time, riders of all categories can enter directly online through the event’s website becclescycleforlife.org and those who prefer postal entry can download forms from there.

The routes are the same as last year, heading south from the Sir John Leman High School. Everyone must wear a cycling helmet and children must be accompanied.

There are prizes to be won by riders who raise sponsorship, with prizes up for grabs.

Paul Randle, the Rotary club’s president, said: “We are looking forward to as many advance entries as possible this year.

“It makes it much easier for us on the day and it’s a cheaper way of joining our enjoyable event.”