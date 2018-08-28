Record-breaking number of trees decorated for Christmas Tree Fetsival

Twenty-five children, groups of adults and businesses all came together to create a theme festive tree for the display. Picture: Brenda Sigsworth Archant

Scores of people flooded the Hungate Church in Beccles for the 16th annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Sixty Christmas trees were perfectly poised, draped with eclectic baubles, tinsel as well as fairy lights by members of the community the Beccles last weekend.

Attendees of the festival were asked to cast a vote on their favourite Christmas Tree.

This year Ellingham Primary School’s ‘Recycled Christmas’ was the favourite young people’s tree and Mayflower Arts and Crafts ‘Rocking around the Christmas Tree’ the favourite adult tree.

Albert Pye and Worlingham Primary Schools were voted second and third for the same category.

Abbeyfield Home and Beccles and District Flower Arranging Group the second and third for the adult tree.