Beccles boy scores national Christmas card competition

PUBLISHED: 15:21 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:28 16 December 2018

Toby Ellis with his Christmas card Picture: National Autistic Society

Archant

A nine-year-old boy has been recognised for his creativity in a national Christmas card competition by the National Autistic Society(NAS).

Toby Ellis, from Beccles, has been awarded for his design in the nationwide competition.

Toby’s mother, Lucy Eliis, was thrilled when she heard her son was selected for the Christmas card designs.

She said: “He designed the card at school last Christmas for an enterprise exercise where the children designed and hand-painted water colour snowmen pictures.

“The pictures were then to be sold as packs of Christmas cards at the Beccles annual Christmas lights switch on,” she said.

The pupil from Albert Pye Primary School was chosen by Jane Asher, who is a patron of NAS.

Mrs Ellis said: “His cards are proving popular and are selling fast but are currently available to buy from the NAS website.

“When I told him he’d won he was so pleased.”

