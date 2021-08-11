Pictures show dramatic aftermath of gyrocopter crash

Published: 3:28 PM August 11, 2021

A person rushes to the aid of a pilot in a crashed gyrocopter at Beccles Airfield. - Credit: Mick Cundy

A series of pictures shows the dramatic aftermath and emergency response to a crash at an airfield

The incident, which is now being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), happened on Tuesday morning (August 10) shortly after the pilot of a gyrocopter had taken off from Beccles Airfield.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the scene.

People attend to the pilot after a gyrocopter crashed at Beccles Airfield on August 10. - Credit: Mick Cundy

A man in his 50s, the only person on board the light aircraft, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

Since then, the AAIB has confirmed that the incident has been reported to them.

"A correspondence investigation has been launched and inspectors are making initial enquiries," a spokesperson said.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance arrives at the scene of the Beccles Airfield gyrocopter crash. - Credit: Mick Cundy

Mick Cundy, who took the pictures, was at the airfield to watch his granddaughter perform a skydive for an Alzheimer's charity.

He said: "I was sitting in front of the hangar. I just heard a bang. I immediately thought something had crashed and my head swivelled and I looked and saw the thing had hit the deck.

Fire and rescue service crew at the scene of a gyrocopter crash at Beccles Airfield on August 10. - Credit: Mick Cundy

"There were lots of emergency services there because they had to make sure the site was safe," he added.

Fire and rescue service crew at the scene of a gyrocopter crash at Beccles Airfield on August 10. - Credit: Mick Cundy

Beccles Airfield has been contacted for comment.

A gyrocopter which crashed at Beccles Airfield on Tuesday (August 10). - Credit: Mick Cundy



