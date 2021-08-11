Pictures show dramatic aftermath of gyrocopter crash
- Credit: Mick Cundy
A series of pictures shows the dramatic aftermath and emergency response to a crash at an airfield
The incident, which is now being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), happened on Tuesday morning (August 10) shortly after the pilot of a gyrocopter had taken off from Beccles Airfield.
Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the scene.
A man in his 50s, the only person on board the light aircraft, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.
Since then, the AAIB has confirmed that the incident has been reported to them.
"A correspondence investigation has been launched and inspectors are making initial enquiries," a spokesperson said.
You may also want to watch:
Mick Cundy, who took the pictures, was at the airfield to watch his granddaughter perform a skydive for an Alzheimer's charity.
He said: "I was sitting in front of the hangar. I just heard a bang. I immediately thought something had crashed and my head swivelled and I looked and saw the thing had hit the deck.
Most Read
- 1 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 2 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 3 Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub
- 4 Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests
- 5 £1,000 fine warning as busy road to be closed
- 6 City centre road sealed off as police investigate 'late night incident'
- 7 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house
- 8 Nine of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk
- 9 Seaside Banksy 'brought to life' by local street artist
- 10 Speed limit set to be cut to 50mph on parts of coast road
"There were lots of emergency services there because they had to make sure the site was safe," he added.
Beccles Airfield has been contacted for comment.