'The response has been amazing' - Beauty salon opens in shepherd's hut
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A new business owner is offering a “relaxing beauty experience” in Norfolk’s idyllic countryside, after building her very own salon in a shepherds hut.
Beauty Escape, in the village of Carleton Rode, has been stunning clients as they arrive for their first beauty treatments after lockdown.
The business has been built in a shepherds hut, sat on land belonging to owner and beauty therapist Daniella Furness – who came up with the unique idea during a staycation last year.
Surrounded by countryside, natural wildlife and Ms Furness’s horse Poppy, Ms Furness said the reaction to the business has been “amazing”.
The 25-year-old said: “It was last year in between all the madness of Covid me and my partner went to Somerset and we stayed in a shepherd's hut. We were sitting there with a glass of wine one night and I said 'do you think this would work, could we fit everything in this space?’.
“We got home, researched it and we found a company in Bressingham called Cabinville Log Cabins and they sourced the wood from Finland.
You may also want to watch:
“It came on pallets on a big lorry in November and my partner and a friend had to build it from scratch. It was a team effort really - it was lovely to do that together as a family.
“It was all ready to go by April 12. The reopening was lovely. To get the first client in the door was amazing and the response has been really amazing too.
Most Read
- 1 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
- 2 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
- 3 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
- 4 Missing woman's body found in car on coast
- 5 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
- 6 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
- 7 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building
- 8 Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds
- 9 Tributes paid to father-of-three and tireless mental health campaigner
- 10 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
“They love the surroundings and the interior. They are blown away.”
Ms Furness has been in the industry seven years after previously working at Park Farm spa and Illusions in Wymondham.
She offers a range of treatments including manicures, pedicures, eyes, massage, facials and waxing.
But Ms Furness says she wants to offer a “whole experience” where clients can unwind.
“It’s such a lovely little setting and individual to the client,” she added.
“It’s one on one, so they can be completely relaxed. I had a lady the other day who fell asleep while having a pedicure. That’s the sort of vibe I want to have for my clients to come and have some ‘me time’.”