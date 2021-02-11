Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk

Published: 2:56 PM February 11, 2021

A bearded vulture has been spotted in several locations across mid-Norfolk over the last 24 hours.

Twitter user Nicola Duke said that she spotted the bird of prey, also known as a lammergeier, hovering over the chickens in her NR20 back garden - and later managed to take a photo of it.

A sighting was also made over Hockering yesterday, and locals reported on Thursday morning that the vulture had returned to Back Lane in Mattishall.

It had reportedly been spotted last week in Foxley Wood Nature Reserve, a meadow in Bintree, and in Foulsham.

The bird is known to feast almost exclusively on bone and for its distinct lozenge-shaped tail.

Bearded vultures are currently listed as “near threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s ‘Red List’ of endangered species.

It comes after the vulture was spotted over Norfolk in September.



