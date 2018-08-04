News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Big Coastal Clean Up launched at Old Hunstanton

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:42 AM August 4, 2018    Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020
The dunes as well as the beach were swept by volunteers Picture: Chris Bishop

More than 20 people turned out to launch the EDP's Big Coast Clean Up.

They took to the beach at Old Hunstanton, armed with pickers and bags, which they soon filled with rubbish.

While the shoreline looked fairly clear, it was another story around parts of the cliffs and the nearby dunes.

Roger Smith and his wife Carol, who live in Hunstanton, regularly visit the beach with their children Logan, nine and his four-year-old sister Aurora.

Teresa Norman at work on the beach Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Smith, a member of the local lifeboat crew, said they sometimes pick up rubbish they find.

'You find all sorts here,' he said. 'Clothing, flip flops, pants - I found a pair of pants once, ice cream wrappers. It's just people not picking up what they leave on the beach. They're down for the day and they don't take it with them.' Teresa Norman, also from Hunstanton, joined the clean up with her husband Nigel and daughter Holly. It wasn't long before the bags were bulging.

'The thing I've picked up the most are wet wipes,' she said. 'I think people try to hide them, I've got at least 20.

More than 20 people turned out as the Big Coast Clear Up launcched at old Hunstanton Picture: Chris

'Some weekends are better than others for people taking their rubbish home. The first couple of weekends of the season were terrible.'

Mr Norman said: 'I've got quite a selection. I've got a barbecue, beer cans, water bottles small and large, plus coverings from plasters and few straws.'

Tom Anderson, from King's Lynn, found clothing, portable barbecues, beer bottles and cans in the dunes behind the beach. Friend Jake Crook, also from Lynn, said: 'You wouldn't think this was only done two weeks ago.'

Nigel Norman at work during the clear up Picture: Chris Bishop

Other items included discarded fishing tackle, sections of fishing nets and pieces of rope.

On Saturday, August 11, our campaign focuses on one of North Norfolk's beaches. Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk to get involved.

On Sunday, August 19, (10am) we'll be on Lowestoft's North Denes for a combined Big Blue Ocean Clean Up and Big Coast Clean Up opposite Lighthouse Cafe on the Green. Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk for information.

A family taking part in the Big Coast Clear Up at Old Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

And finally, our last beach clean will be in Great Yarmouth on the weekend of August 25 and 26. Email andrew.fitchett@archant.co.uk for more information.

A volunteer covers the dunes Picture: Chris Bishop

A large area of the beach and dunes was covered by volunteers Picture: Chris Bishop

Roger Smith with his daughter Aurora Picture: Chris Bishop

