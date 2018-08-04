Big Coastal Clean Up launched at Old Hunstanton

Video

Published: 1:42 AM August 4, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

More than 20 people turned out to launch the EDP's Big Coast Clean Up.

They took to the beach at Old Hunstanton, armed with pickers and bags, which they soon filled with rubbish.

While the shoreline looked fairly clear, it was another story around parts of the cliffs and the nearby dunes.

Roger Smith and his wife Carol, who live in Hunstanton, regularly visit the beach with their children Logan, nine and his four-year-old sister Aurora.

Mr Smith, a member of the local lifeboat crew, said they sometimes pick up rubbish they find.

'You find all sorts here,' he said. 'Clothing, flip flops, pants - I found a pair of pants once, ice cream wrappers. It's just people not picking up what they leave on the beach. They're down for the day and they don't take it with them.' Teresa Norman, also from Hunstanton, joined the clean up with her husband Nigel and daughter Holly. It wasn't long before the bags were bulging.

'The thing I've picked up the most are wet wipes,' she said. 'I think people try to hide them, I've got at least 20.

'Some weekends are better than others for people taking their rubbish home. The first couple of weekends of the season were terrible.'

Mr Norman said: 'I've got quite a selection. I've got a barbecue, beer cans, water bottles small and large, plus coverings from plasters and few straws.'

Tom Anderson, from King's Lynn, found clothing, portable barbecues, beer bottles and cans in the dunes behind the beach. Friend Jake Crook, also from Lynn, said: 'You wouldn't think this was only done two weeks ago.'

Other items included discarded fishing tackle, sections of fishing nets and pieces of rope.

On Saturday, August 11, our campaign focuses on one of North Norfolk's beaches. Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk to get involved.

On Sunday, August 19, (10am) we'll be on Lowestoft's North Denes for a combined Big Blue Ocean Clean Up and Big Coast Clean Up opposite Lighthouse Cafe on the Green. Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk for information.

And finally, our last beach clean will be in Great Yarmouth on the weekend of August 25 and 26. Email andrew.fitchett@archant.co.uk for more information.

