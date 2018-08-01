Join our beach clean at Old Hunstanton

Published: 2:41 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 11:34 AM October 10, 2020

Our clean up campaign comes to Old Hunstanton on Saturday Picture: Archant

Our big coastal clean-up gets under way this weekend.

We're inviting readers to join us at Old Hunstanton Beach, to help remove rubbish from the shoreline.

The EDP's Big Coast Clean Up is being backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Ajay Tegala.

As well as helping to keep the beaches of Norfolk and Waveney free of litter and rubbish, our aim is to educate and raise awareness of what is becoming a growing environmental problem.

Rubbish such as crisp packets, six-pack rings, and food wrappers can cause long-lasting damage to the environment and marine wildlife.

We're organising four clean-ups in August. To take part in the first, come to the Old Hunstanton Cliff car park for 10.30am (near the ramp down to the beach) on Saturday, August 4. Email chris.bishop@archant.co.uk for more information.

The week after, on August 11, it will be the turn of one of North Norfolk's beautiful beaches. Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk for more information about how to get involved.

For those on the east coast, come down to Lowestoft's North Denes on Sunday, August 19, at 10am to join the combined Big Blue Ocean Clean Up and Big Coast Clean Up opposite Lighthouse Cafe on the green. Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk for information.

And finally, our last beach clean will be in Great Yarmouth on the weekend of August 25 and 26. Email andrew.fitchett@archant.co.uk for more information.