BBC's Winterwatch coming to Wild Ken Hill at end of the month

The BBC will return to Norfolk this month with presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan visiting Wild Ken Hill near King's Lynn for Winterwatch.

Live cameras will be set up at the nature reserve for two weeks from January 18, with the BBC's Natural History Unit capturing all the action at the marshland.

Presenters will explore all aspect of the native wildlife in winter including comparing the UK's mustelid populations as well as checking in with the stoats, weasels, pine martens and a group of polecats found just down the coast from Wild Ken Hill.

Mr Packham will be visiting a long-eared owl roost to see the UK’s rarest owl species, while Ms Strachan will be exploring the wildlife that survives inside trees during Winter.

Together the pair will be discussing the controversial subject of what garden birds should be fed throughout the winter season and beyond.

The series will also relaunch its Winter Watchlist of species to look out for during the winter period with some easy to spot and others far more tricky.

It will feature a wide range of creatures that live in a wide range of habitats from rural to urban locations.

Live cameras in Norfolk will be streaming across the BBC's digital platforms as well as being shown on the live programme on BBC Two.

A fixed-rig camera will be trained on the grazing marsh to witness the huge array of wading birds that feed there including widgeon, teal, curlew, oystercatchers and pink footed geese.

Another camera will be located in the beaver enclosure with plans to place another one in the conservation area's lodge.

On the river a camera will look at otters, goshawks and herons and there will also be a number of winter experiments carried out to understand the feeding habits of the birds living in west Norfolk.

The team will also put a deer carcass out to see how the animals who visit it differ from those visiting one located on the Isle of Mull in Scotland.

A bird feeder will be put out to feed blue tits, great tits, coal tits, nuthatches, jays, chaffinch, greenfinch and robins.

The first episode of Winterwatch will air on Tuesday, January 18, on BBC Two.

